SALT LAKE CITY — For the Salt Lake Bees’ Ivan Pineyro, born in the Dominican Republic, the dream of playing professional baseball in the United States, nearly 2,000 miles away from his homeland, started early.

Many players from the Dominican Republic have made it to the majors, including some of the most iconic players of the modern era — Vladimir Guerrero, Albert Pujols, Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, Bartolo Colon, David Ortiz and Sammy Sosa, all of whom hail from the Caribbean nation.

In 2018, 128 of Major League Baseball’s 1,209 players who were active in 2018 — 10.6 percent — were born in the Dominican Republic, a huge percentage for a country that has a population of approximately 10.6 million.

“We have 10 percent of the guys in the major league. So many guys play really good. Right now, guys doing well, we saw Vladimir Guerrero go to the Hall of Fame, guys like Albert Pujols, a really good guy that we see in the show right now,” Pineyro said.

Rich history

Baseball is insanely popular in the Dominican Republic, with a rich baseball history dating back to the 1950s. The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League plays during the winter and features six teams — Aguilas Cibaenas, Estrellas Orientales, Gigantes del Cibao, Leones del Escogido, Tigres del Licey and Toros del Este.

Pineyro was 6 when he started playing baseball. He grew up going to Winter League games with his father. Baseball is the lifeblood of the Dominican Republic. From sunup until sundown, kids on the island talk baseball, watch baseball and play baseball.

“Baseball is everything. If you’re a little kid, you want to play baseball. It’s everything for us to play baseball. At school, we’re talking about baseball, like ‘Hey, tomorrow we have to go to the field, after school we’re going to go to the field and just play baseball,’” Pineyro said.

As Pineyro grew up playing baseball, he emulated the heroes from the Dominican Republic that had played in the MLB.

JAMES FINLEY Boston Red Sox's Pedro Martinez pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/James Finley)

“We played for fun," Pineyro said. "We had the history of the guys that played for the big leagues, we tried to make it like a dream. It’s fun to play, but it’s hard work to play. We play hard over there, trying to make the dream.

“Yeah, when we see our guys make it to the show, that’s when the dream, for the little guys in the Dominican, when they see that, ‘I want to be like that guy. Everybody wants to see more guys from the Dominican be in the big league.”

In the Dominican Republic, baseball can be seen as a way out of poverty. Because of the pressure — coming from coaches, friends, family and themselves — to get to the next level of the minor leagues and eventually make it to the major leagues, working hard is ingrained into each player that comes out of the Dominican Republic.

Pineyro would go on to play in the Winter League, suiting up for Estrellas Orientales in the 2014-15 season before going on to play the 2015 minor league season for Jacksonville and Tennessee at the Double-A level and New Orleans at the Triple-A level. Pineyro also played for Estrellas Orientales in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 winters, playing minor league baseball in the U.S. in the summer.

MLB influence

The Dominican Republic also features a summer league, which is affiliated with MLB. Each MLB team has a Dominican Summer League team that is affiliated with their club. Some players sign with both a Summer League and a Winter League team, meaning players play two seasons a year, putting a toll on their bodies.

CESAR SANCHEZ Joe Garagiola Jr. (light shirt) ,center, a senior vice president of operations of Major League Baseball , holds the winning trophy with the Dominican Republic's summer champions during the opening of the period of the Summer league in Bocachica east of Santo domingo,Dominican Republic, Saturday, June 3, 2006.(AP Photo/Cesar Sanchez)

Never knowing who could be watching and taking notes, there’s never time to take a day off or mail in a game, which could compromise the dream that players have been working toward since they were children.

“They like everything about what we do over there, MLB, they know everything about us over there,” Pineyro said.

It’s easier for teams to identify potential major league talent because of how large a presence that it has in the Dominican Republic. Along with each team owning a Summer League team, each team usually has an academy to develop their players, complete with practice fields, batting cages and dormitories. Many players quit school to focus full time on baseball.

Pineyro was signed to the Washington Nationals’ Summer League team in 2011 when he was 19. Pineyro posted a 2.20 ERA in 14 games started, then got his chance to come to the United States and play just one year later.

Coming to America

Adjusting to the United States from the Dominican Republic can be a challenge. The biggest difficulty for Pineyro was the language barrier. Pineyro looked back on the moment that he decided to start learning English, in 2011.

“Language. It’s 2011 when I get here, to rookie league. One time, I go out to eat with American guys, I don’t know what to say, they said, ‘Say what you want to eat,’ and I said ‘I don’t know.’" Pineyro said. “I said that I wanted to learn English. I went to English class and everything, I got better, and now my English is better.”

English can also play a big role in communicating with coaches and trainers once players reach the minor leagues.

“When someone would switch you in the game, the coach would go talk to you and some guys from the infield would try to translate for you. It was different, just because of the language. If you don’t know English, it’s hard to play baseball here,” Pineyro said.

For Pineyro, the size of the country and the general calmness of the game and fans in the United States is a big shift from the crazy atmospheres that the Dominican Republic brings.

“The fans are crazy. It’s different. Here (in the United States), people like baseball, but there, fans talking to you, yelling to you, it’s hard to play there, it’s crazy,” Pineyro said.

Lynne Sladky Fans cheer for the Dominican Republic during a first-round game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Living the dream

Eventually, when players make it to the minor leagues and play their first game in the United States, it can feel like a realization of their childhood dreams.

Pineyro’s first minor league game was in 2012. On June 21, 2012, Pineyro started his first game for the GSL Nationals in the rookie Gulf League against the GSL Cardinals. Pineyro pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and no runs.

Over the years, Pineyro has pitched for the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels organizations. All told, over his professional career, Pineyro has pitched in 173 games and 753.1 innings. Heading into Monday night's game against Las Vegas, Pineyro has appeared in 16 games for the Bees, going 2-7 with a 8.17 earned run average. At 26, he is currently in his eighth season of professional baseball, working as hard as he can to break through and make his major league debut.

Carter Williams Salt Lake Bees pitcher Ivan Pineyro throws a pitch during a game between the Bees and New Orleans on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

“When we come to spring training, we know what we have to work to get better and make it to the show. You have to have a goal, every day you just have to think about your dream and your family. I just want to be in the show. I want to play hard, do well. That’s why if you work hard and you are really good mentally, you can be in the show."