The Utah Valley University women's volleyball team was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday by earning 2017-18 AVCA Team Academic Award recognition. The Wolverines were one of six Western Athletic Conference institutions and a record 163 total NCAA Division I programs to make the cut.

The Wolverines earned the team academic recognition for the fifth time in the past seven years after posting a solid 3.43 team GPA in the classroom for the 2017-18 academic year. It also marks UVU's eighth time in program history of achieving the academic feat.

In all, the AVCA honored an all-time record high of 973 teams in 2017-18. The number breaks the previous year's total and record of 835.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by the number of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while amassing a 619-team increase in the span of the last decade. Since the award's inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 973.

More than 1,000 different schools have earned the award in the program's 25-year history, with exactly 8,461 total awards given out.

To view a complete list of all the teams that earned 2017-18 AVCA Team Academic Award honors, please visit the AVCA website.