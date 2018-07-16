SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon Prime Day did not kick off on the right foot.

Multiple Amazon customers expressed concern after Amazon’s mobile app failed to launch the savings deals at 3 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. MDT).

Shoppers reported multiple errors with Amazon’s website.

Twitter users shared their dismay online, expressing anger they couldn’t check out the 36-hour sale on Amazon through their mobile apps and desktop.

28 minutes and #AmazonPrimeDay is still down! Jeff Bezos must be fuming. — jeffersongraham (@jeffersongraham) July 16, 2018

already saving a ton of $ on amazon prime day since their site broke down — inf (@infraredinf) July 16, 2018

i love that amazon decided to join the prime day boycott themselves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Npj1Yjvm9I — Kat Aiello (@kataiello) July 16, 2018

Amazon is broken. It calculated the last prime number, then imploded. pic.twitter.com/ieeV3DeIZD — Sausage Gravy Chef: The Return (@Witty_Mat) July 16, 2018

amazon down on prime day heellpp #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/IQRpr72iDw — Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) July 16, 2018

Bad news: Amazon seems to be crashing from demand for Prime Day sales. Good news: Amazon's error page is amazing. pic.twitter.com/lhUcipHTZX — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) July 16, 2018

However, according to TechCrunch, visiting smile.amazon.com will help you work around the bug and finally see the Prime Day deals.

According to CNBC, Amazon’s shares fell off due to the company’s rocky start. The stock jumped 1.5 percent to an all-time high of $1,841.95 per share before losing all those percentage points after the outage.

Experts said Amazon could collect more than $3.4 billion in sales alone.

However, as I wrote for the Deseret News, critics expressed to customers that Prime Day might not be the best day to snag a deal on Amazon. In fact, customers can find big-ticket items for lower prices throughout the year.