WILLARD, Box Elder — Mosquitoes near Willard Bay in Box Elder County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Utah Department of Health confirmed Monday.

The Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District said though the virus has only been confirmed near Willard Bay, "it is possible that the virus could be more widespread at this point."

The abatement district urges people to wear long sleeves, pants and insect repellent when going outside after dark.

Mosquitoes that carry the virus tend to stay out from dusk until dawn, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The health department also advises people to cover their arms and legs with insect repellent when traveling to areas with the West Nile virus; however, children under 2 months old should not wear repellent, according to the department.

There are no vaccines or treatments for the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people with the virus do not have symptoms — but about 1 in 150 people who contract the virus come down with a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.