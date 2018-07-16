The 54-inch article in the July 1 edition of the Deseret News, "The travel ban ruling creates conflict," worries that the president, law enforcement and the people are hostile to those who break the law. It is a misdemeanor to enter the country illegally, with civil penalties and a year in prison. All illegal aliens can avoid hostility by simply entering the country lawfully at ports of entry.

The articles continues that, "the United States of America is a nation built upon the promise of religious liberty. …" The promise of religious liberty is eventually awarded to legal immigrants who lawfully become citizens. In addition to lawful entry, other requirements may be an oath of allegiance, residence, quarantine, no title of nobility, no criminal record foreign or domestic, adjustment to the Constitution, witnesses as to character, etc.

If we are to have protection from criminals, tons of illegal drugs, sustainable budgets, enforced laws, valid elections and the rights of the people, the Supreme Court decision was correct to uphold the president's authority relative to illegal immigration.

L.S. Brown

Richfield