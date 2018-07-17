Recently, I received a flier about changes to the West Valley City curb-side recycling program. Attached was a threat that if they find our recyclables are contaminated three times, they'll take away our blue can. Really? I didn't want it in the first place. The recycling program was thrust upon me with an order to pay for it.

If we're getting that picky, take it away, and I'll just use my regular garbage can. Also, if you take it away, don't charge me. I don't pay for goods and services you remove from my premises.

Mark Farnsworth

West Valley City