PROVO — A woman died after an early morning car crash in Provo Monday, according to police.

The woman, identified as Rachel Anderson, 47, drove into an oncoming lane of traffic "for unknown reasons" and hit a power pole. About 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene of the accident at the 2300 block of South State Street. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Provo police said.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital where she passed away, police said.