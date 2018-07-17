SALT LAKE CITY — As always, Utah-connected YouTubers filled YouTube with new content last week. “Studio C,” Claire Crosby, “What’s Inside” and Lexi Walker all contributed.

‘Studio C’

Last week, BYUtv's sketch comedy troupe “Studio C” posted two new videos that were collectively viewed almost half a million times.

The latest sketch is a new addition to “Callin’ Collin,” a series starring Mallory Everton as Collin, an 11-year-old who gives ridiculous advice on his call-in podcast. In the video, Collin receives phone calls from women he’s crushing on. The result is painfully awkward.

“Studio C” also posted a video called “Find the Buried Treasure,” in which cast member Aaron Fielding, the only one who knows where the treasure is buried, repeatedly dies right before disclosing the treasure’s location.

‘What’s Inside’

Lincoln and Dan from “What’s Inside” aren’t shy about their love of Tesla cars. In the channel's new video, Dan talked about having trouble getting his Tesla Model X tire replaced at a regular tire shop because there’s something different inside the tires.

Naturally, Dan decided to team up with fellow Utahn Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything to find out for himself what makes Tesla tires different on the inside.

Claire and the Crosbys

The Crosby family, made famous by 5-year-old singer Claire Crosby, posted a behind-the-scenes look of their latest music video, “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” In the video, the family goes to the craft store to create a replica “wishing machine” like the one featured in the movie.

Lexi Walker

Lexi Walker released a cover of the song “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. The music video shows Walker sing as she reads a note, presumably a love note.

“It's hard to believe that Ed Sheeran's song, ‘Perfect,’ came out a year ago!” Walker wrote in the video description. “Have you heard his collaborations with Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli? Each version becomes new and beautiful in its own way.”

Rob Landes

Orem native and violinist Rob Landes has posted a few “Evolution of Meme Music” videos, but recently he posted his first take on “Evolution of Game Music.” In the video, Landes plays songs from games like “Pacman,” “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda.”