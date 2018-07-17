SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a wickedly hot summer in Utah, but over the next few weeks you may see some brave souls wearing long, dark cloaks regardless. If you can't possibly understand why people would do so, you're probably a Muggle and these events are not for you.

If you're one of many who adore Harry Potter and look forward to celebrating his birthday (July 31) every year, read on to discover how to connect with other Potterheads at a variety of events.

Teen Night: Yule Ball

Sorry adults, you'll have to sit this one out. The Springville Library is hosting a free special event for teens only on July 20 from 8-10 p.m., Springville Public Library, 45 S. Main, Springville (801-489-2720 or springville.org/library). Formal wear or costumes are both welcomed but not required for this Potter-themed event.

Harry Potter Birthday Week

The Wall at Brigham Young University is hosting daily “Harry Potter” events including an Herbology Night and a Triwizard tournament leading up to a Harry Potter birthday party. Events begin on July 23 on BYU campus. Some of the events are free, while others require between $2-$5. Find more about the daily events on this Facebook page. If you're only interested in the birthday party, check out this Facebook page.

Harry Potter 5K

Shutterstock "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" by J.K. Rowling.

If you like “Harry Potter,” running and raising money for cancer, this event is for you. On July 28 at The Riverwoods in Provo (4801 N University Ave.), muggles and magic folks alike can join in the fight against cancer at a “Harry Potter” 5K. The race starts at 7 p.m. but the event itself begins at 6 and includes a hunt for horcruxes, wand-making, a costume contest, a Quidditch toss and more. Attending the event is free, but registering to run costs $25. Register to race at active.com.

Wizarding World Mystery Event

If running isn't really your thing but mysteries are, go to this live-action event where “Harry Potter” meets the game “Clue.” Taylor Maid in Provo hosts this mystery event on July 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Participants will get to choose a Hogwarts House team and race around Provo to solve the mystery. There will be prizes for different categories such as best costume, first to finish and more. Registration is $9 until July 21, and $10 after that. Register online at taylormaidbeautyandtheatrical.com or call 801-375-7928.

Wizarding Dayz Celebrates Harry Potter's Birthday

Wizarding Days, a company created to serve dreamers who fantastize about traveling to Hogwarts, Narnia and more, hosts a Harry Potter birthday celebration July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City. There will be trivia, a costume contest and cake at this free event. See the Facebook page for more information.

Harry Potter Birthday Bash

Stay up until midnight to ring in Harry Potter's birthday the right way with Quarters Arcade Bar in Salt Lake City. Beginning July 30 at 8 p.m. and lasting until 1 a.m. on July 31, Quarters will provide bingo, cupcakes, trivia and maybe even some butterbeer (or whatever Harry Potter-inspired drinks may be). Quarters Arcade Bar was even good enough to remind people that it's Neville Longbottom's birthday, too. Find more information at quartersslc.com.

Happy Birthday, Harry Potter!

Salt Lake City-based The King's English Bookshop (and for one day only, School of Witchcraft and Wizardry) is offering Divination, Astronomy and Muggle Studies classes beginning at 5 p.m. on July 31. During the day in the bookshop there will also be fortune-telling and a “Harry Potter” scavenger hunt. Class registration is $10. Learn more and register at kingsenglish.com.