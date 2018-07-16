Head BYU women’s tennis coach Lauren Jones-Spencer announced Monday that she is stepping down from her position effective immediately to pursue an important career opportunity for her husband Kirk in Southern California.

“BYU will always be a special place for my family and me,” said Jones-Spencer. “Fifteen years ago, I joined the women’s tennis program as a freshman athlete. Competing as a Cougar on the court as a player and coach has been a great blessing. I have poured my blood, sweat and tears into the women’s tennis program and will always be proud of my time here. It has been a privilege to coach the amazing student-athletes in our program the past eight years. I would like to thank Tom Holmoe and the entire athletic administration for their trust and support throughout my career. I will always bleed blue.”

Jones-Spencer will oversee the BYU tennis camps held the weeks of July 16 and 23 and Aug. 6, before relocating to California with her husband and two children. The search for a new head women’s tennis coach will begin immediately.

“We are grateful to Lauren for her dedicated service to the BYU women’s tennis program both as a highly successful student-athlete and assistant and head coach,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “We wish her and Kirk and their children the best of luck as they pursue this new opportunity for their family.”

After a successful playing career at BYU from 2003-07, Jones-Spencer transitioned to coaching as an assistant in the women’s tennis program from 2009-10. In June 2010, she was named interim head coach and was later named permanent head coach in July 2011.

In her eight seasons at the helm, Jones-Spencer compiled an overall record of 77-97 (35-33 in the West Coast Conference), while guiding 23 student-athletes to WCC All-Conference honors. During the 2013-14 season, Jones-Spencer was named the WCC Coach of the Year after leading BYU to a second-place finish. In addition, six student-athletes were named All-WCC as the Cougars went undefeated at home for the first time in 16 years.

Jones-Spencer played for BYU from 2003-07 where she was a four-time All-MWC performer in singles and a two-time honoree in doubles. In her four seasons as a Cougar, she compiled an 85-51 record in singles and an 81-35 mark in doubles. Jones-Spencer graduated from BYU in 2007 with a degree in graphic design. In 2009, she was named to the MWC 10th Anniversary Singles Team.