Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Monday that the team has re-signed forward Ryan Walters.

Walters was the Grizzlies leading scorer last season. He returns for his third season with the Grizzlies after having served as a captain in the ECHL for the past two seasons. The Minnesota native had 29 goals and 34 assists for 63 points in 63 games last year with Utah.

“He came in and we made him captain. He did a great job for us,” said Branham. “He had 29 goals. He’s a guy who can put the puck in the net, and he had some big goals for us. (He) provides leadership on and off the ice, and you can’t have enough of that.”

He led the Grizzlies with 18 multiple-point games, and the Grizzlies were 14-5-2-3 when he scored a goal. The 27-year-old hockey player has 103 goals and 130 assists for 233 points in 251 career ECHL games.

About the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enter their 24th season in Utah in 2018-19, having qualified for the playoffs in 17 of their first 23 seasons and in 10 of their last 11.

The Grizzlies open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against Rapid City at Maverik Center. Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now.