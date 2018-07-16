SALT LAKE CITY — Former Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe has already found a new job. It comes with a bump in pain.

The mascot appeared in a recent match for the Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling promotion. The wrestling entity held a Royal Rumble match — a 30-man, over-the-top battle royal style match — to name the number one contender for the FSW’s championship.

Geoffrey showed up at the event. He slammed an opponent with a clothesline and a chokeslam.

All looked well for the giraffe until he’s eliminated quite easily.

“His Cinderella run in the match ends with art imitating life, and Geoffrey being eliminated from competition via Amazon Prime bundle,” according to Uproxx. “Thanks as always, pro wrestling.”

That’s no joke. A former WWE wrestler named Gangrel knocked Geoffrey in the head with an Amazon Prime package, just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

“Take heart knowing that before Geoffrey is bested, he gets a pretty gnarly clothesline and a chokeslam in, so he puts up a good fight,” according to Thrillist. “And considering that Toys R Us recently liquidated its inventory after filing for bankruptcy last year, that may be more than you can say for the actual store.

Geoffrey has had a hard life in the last month. As I wrote about before, the former Toys R Us spokesgiraffe went viral back in June for a photo that showed him leaving a Toys R Us store for the final time. The retail chain of kids stores closed for good in the United States in June.