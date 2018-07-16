SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah's all-Republican delegation believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election but didn't criticize President Donald Trump for not pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of any sabotage.

But others with Utah ties blasted Trump after his meeting Monday with Putin in Helsinki.

Sen. Orrin Hatch said he trusts the work of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement personnel who are sworn to protect the country from foreign and domestic enemies.

“Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Our nation’s top intelligence agencies all agree on that point," he said in a statement. "From the president on down, we must do everything in our power to protect our democracy by securing future elections from foreign influence and interference, regardless of what Vladimir Putin or any other Russian operative says."

Putin insisted after the meeting that the “Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere in internal American affairs,” and Trump declined to dispute his assertions, instead saying Putin “has an interesting idea” about the issue of interference, the Washington Post reported.

“There was no collusion,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Putin. “I didn’t know the president. There was nobody to collude with. There was no collusion with the campaign."

Sen. Mike Lee directed his prepared statement at Putin, not Trump.

"We've known for years that the Russians routinely try and influence U.S. elections," he said. "It is unfortunate that President Putin refuses to acknowledge these facts."

Others with connections to Utah, including the daughters of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., sharply criticized Trump. The former Utah governor is in Finland with the president.

"No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus," Abby Huntsman, Fox News Channel anchor and co-host of Fox & Friends, tweeted.

Her sister, Liddy Huntsman, posted on Twitter, "pa·tri·ot·ism (noun) The quality of being patriotic; vigorous support for one's country."

At the joint news conference between Trump and Putin, an Associated Press reporter asked, "Who do you believe," the U.S. intelligence community or Russia? And can you warn Putin to not meddle again?

"All I can do is ask the question. My people came to me, (National Intelligence Director) Dan Coats came to me and some others. They said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be. ... I have confidence in both parties."

Politico's Playbook Power Briefing wondered, "Will (Coats) stay in the administration? How about U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman?"

"Resign, if you have any honor," John Weaver, Jon Huntsman's chief strategist for his 2012 presidential campaign, tweeted at Huntmsan.

Huntsman hasn't commented since the summit, which comes just days after the Justice Department indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election.

“That now makes probably almost 30 Russians who have been rolled up by the Mueller indictment. That investigation continues,” Huntsman said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." “The bigger picture is we need to hold the Russians accountable for what they did, their malign activity throughout Europe as well. That's a part of the conversation that needs to take place.”

Retiring Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, a Mormon and BYU graduate, didn't hold back on his condemnation of Trump.

"I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful," Flake tweeted.

Democratic Senate candidate Jenny Wilson described herself as "speechless and alarmed" in a tweet.

"Our security, internal institutions and place in the world is at stake. Hoping others will act as Flake has done," she said.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said he's a proponent of diplomacy and dialog but he's concerned about Russian aggression toward the U.S. and Europe, including Moscow meddling in elections.

"The administration should proceed with caution in dealing with Putin and should hold Russia accountable for their attacks on democratic societies and institutions," he said in a statement.