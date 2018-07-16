SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a summit Monday in Helsinki drawing criticism from all corners of the political spectrum.
Here's a look at what is being said:
We've collected many of the reported reactions and shared them below.
Putin said the meeting was “really very informative and useful,” according to Russia state media.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the talks, calling them magnificent, according to CNN.
He said the talks were “better than super.”
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, issued a statement, too:
“Russia interfered in the 2016 election,” the statement said. “Our nation’s top intelligence agencies all agree on that point. From the President on down, we must do everything in our power to protect our democracy by securing future elections from foreign influence and interference, regardless of what Vladimir Putin or any other Russian operative says. I trust the good work of our intelligence and law enforcement personnel who have sworn to protect the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic.”
Utah Rep. John Curtis shared a statement:
“As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I am a strong proponent of diplomacy and dialog. That said, I, like so many in Utah, remain very concerned about Russian aggression towards America and our Western allies—including Moscow meddling in our elections. The Administration should proceed with caution in dealing with Putin and should hold Russia accountable for their attacks on democratic societies and institutions.”
Vice President Mike Pence commended President Trump:
"What the world saw, what the American people saw, is that President Donald Trump will always put the prosperity and security of America first."
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan issued a statement:
Arizona Sen. John McCain was critical of the president, too.
"Today’s press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate."
The House Oversight Committee, including Trey Gowdy, criticized President Trump, too.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper labeled the presser “disgraceful.”
"You have been watching one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president,” he said.
Journalist Dan Rather said Putin appeared in control throughout the press conference.
“With the sound off, or the sound on, it didn't matter. From body language, to post-summit statements, to the optics, to the desperate handshakes, Putin was running this show — relaxed and in charge,” he tweeted. “Trump looked weak and desperate. Unbelievable. American power has been weakened.”
Republican Party strategist Mike Murphy called the press conference “a dark day.”
“Just saw the most depressing, disgusting, toadying, weak, moronic, lie-stuffed, and damn near traitorous public hour in the long history of the American Presidency. A dark day,” he tweeted.
Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman tweeted her disapproval as well.
“No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus,” she tweeted.
FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver said the press conference hurt one of Trump’s strongest areas for polling.
“I don't know if it will affect his approval ratings ... but the Helsinki press conference *really* cuts against the idea that Trump is strong and tough and has America's back, attributes which poll well for him and seem fundamental to his appeal,” he tweeted.
Former CIA director John O. Brennan condemned the meeting, too.
“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’” he tweeted. “It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, didn’t side with the president, either.
"The whole world just watched as the President sided with Putin over U.S. Intelligence Agencies," she tweeted. "There is no doubt that Putin has launched attacks on the very heart of our democracy, and by not standing up to him today, the President has invited him to do it again."
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, agreed.
“President Trump just attacked our intelligence agencies and law enforcement for doing their jobs while standing next to a dictator who intervened in our election to help elect Trump,” he tweeted. “Putin will take this as a green light to interfere in 2018, and it is. Cowardly and shameful.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, said the conference was “not normal.”
“President Trump’s press conference with Putin was an embarrassing spectacle. Rather than make clear that interference in our elections is unacceptable, Trump instead accepted Putin’s denials and cast doubt on the conclusions of our intelligence community. This is not normal.”
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., both criticized the president.
“I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful,” Flake tweeted.
Graham’s response included three separate tweets.
“Missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections. This answer by President Trump will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves,” he said.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, shared his issues with the meeting:
“A single, ominous question now hangs over the White House. ... Millions of Americans will continue to wonder if the only possible explanation for this dangerous behavior is the possibility that President Putin holds damaging information over President Trump,” he said, according to NBC News.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said the press conference embarrassed America.
“Once again, @realDonaldTrump takes to the international stage to embarrass America, undermine our institutions, weaken our alliances, & embrace a dictator. Russia interfered in our elections & attacked our democracy. Putin must be held accountable — not rewarded. Disgraceful,” she tweeted.
Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said the meeting was a “sad, shameful moment for our great nation.”
“We will reclaim our values and reassert our global leadership. We'll turn the page on this dark chapter. But it won't happen on its own. We all must stand up — to side with U.S. law enforcement and to protect all Americans,” he tweeted.
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, called Putin “a threat.”15 comments on this story
“The president's refusal to acknowledge that Putin interfered in our elections should alarm us all,” he tweeted. “Putin is a threat to our democracy and our upcoming election, that's a fact. The president's unwillingness to stand up to him and defend our nation is unacceptable and embarrassing.”
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, called Russia "an adversary."
"Foreign policy must be based on reality,not hyperbole or wishful thinking. And the reality is #Russia is an adversary. Because #Putin doesn’t believe in win/win scenarios & thinks only way to make Russia stronger is to make U.S. weaker. Any approach not based on this will fail," he tweeted.
This story will be updated with more reactions.