When heavy wind and rain threatened a beachfront wedding ceremony near Pascagoula, Mississippi, a local couple — complete strangers to the bride and groom — offered their home for the ceremony, The Washington Post reported.

Dulce Gonzalez, the bride; Ariel Gonzalez Mass, the groom, and about 50 guests were sitting in their cars waiting for the rain to stop when a couple, Cynthia and Shannon Strunk, approached Dulce Gonzalez’s car window with an offer to hold the ceremony in their home.

The bride gratefully accepted the offer, and within 10 minutes, guests began filing into the Strunks' "gallery room," where the homeowners set up folding chairs they keep in storage.

“They had everything set as if we actually planned it,” Gonzalez told the Washington Post. “It was perfect. I told my husband that (the Strunks) were little angels that God sent us.”

Cynthia Strunk said she was happy to host the ceremony, and she expects the couple to bring their first baby to the home to “tell them where it all began.”

Read the full story by The Washington Post here.