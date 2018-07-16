Real Salt Lake took to the pitch Saturday evening to play against Minnesota United in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes." Early on, RSL held with Minnesota, which has been toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings this year. However, after the first 50 minutes of scoreless soccer, Minnesota scored three goals in 17 minutes. RSL could never recover in a 3-2 loss, even though Joao Plata had two late goals. It is looking more clear that we all can go to the bank with three things: death, taxes and road losses from RSL during the 2018 campaign.

Nick Rimando (4.5) — Rimando is getting scored on a lot this year. Is it age? Is it a young back line? Either way, his three saves were not nearly enough to get the job done.

Danilo Acosta (5) — Other than the 17 minutes of fury from Minnesota, Acosta and the back line had some good moments. He is just young and needs more understanding and feel on the pitch to become consistent.

Justen Glad (5) — The left side of the field found itself under siege all evening, as Minnesota looked to take advantage of RSL's youth. Glad needs to take on the challenge and come back strong next week against the Colorado Rapids.

Marcelo Silva (6) — Silva received the one and only yellow card of the evening for RSL. His aggressive play continues to set the tone for a young back line that desperately needs his leadership and strong play.

Brooks Lennon (6.5) — Lennon had a late assist, for Joao Plata, which helped his case for the match. His strong play is bringing about continuity from the back line.

Kyle Beckerman (6.5) — Beckerman and the midfield had another positive possession game, keeping the ball 54 percent of the match. Transferring that to goals is still the disparity for the Claret and Cobalt.

Albert Rusnák (7) — The Slovakian continues to shine in 2018, with an assist to Plata for the team's first goal of the match. Rusnák strives to lead by example, but no one can keep up with his consistency week in and week out.

Stephen Sunday (5.5) — Sunny's in a great position now, getting minutes in the RSL midfield. He may still be the piece RSL is looking for that can keep possession and create for the attacking third.

Corey Baird (5) — The rookie had a quiet evening with one shot off target. Nothing else really transpired for the homegrown player.

Damir Kreilach (6) — Kreilach led Real with three shots for the evening. Although he did not score, he was aggressive in the attacking third, and that is what coach Mike Petke is still searching for.

Jefferson Savarino (5) — Like Baird, Savarino was nonexistent. Giving Savarino space to work still isn't developing.

Substitutes:

Joao Plata (8.5) — In the 66th minute, Plata was the first substitute for RSL, as he entered for Corey Baird. Plata scored goals in the 77th minute and the 85th minute. Coach Petke might get Plata back in the starting lineup moving forward, as he now seems fully healthy.

Luis Silva (5.5) — Kreilach exited the match in the 79th minute for Luis Silva. Silva and company showed great creativity in the dying minutes, as RSL almost tied the match.

Pablo Ruiz (N/A) — Ruiz subbed into the match in the 85th minute for Sunny.