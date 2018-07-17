SALT LAKE CITY — It’s showtime.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will host Broadway stars Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly for a Broadway-themed Pioneer Day Concert, “Music for a Summer Evening,” this weekend.

Morrison, known for his role as Mr. Schuester in Fox’s hit show “Glee,” said he’s been trying to perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for years, but scheduling conflicts have made it difficult until now.

“I’m so relieved it’s actually happening,” Morrison told the Deseret News. “It’s kind of like a dream come true for me. I’m telling all my friends and no one can believe it. It’s very exciting for me, and this is kind of one of those events that I’ll be telling my kids about.”

Although he’s yet to perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Morrison is no stranger to Utah. Two summers ago, Morrison performed with the Utah Symphony at the Deer Valley Music Festival, and he frequently skis in Utah during the winter.

Friday and Saturday’s concerts will honor the famed musical theater writing duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, known as Rodgers and Hammerstein. Morrison, Kelly and the Tabernacle Choir will sing pieces from “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!” Hammerstein’s grandson, Oscar Hammerstein III, will narrate the event.

Paul Smith In addition to her role in "Finding Neverland," Laura Michelle Kelly is known for playing Mary Poppins in the London production of "Mary Poppins."

Morrison and Kelly met in 2015 while co-starring in the Broadway show “Finding Neverland.” Morrison played the role of J.M. Barrie, and Kelly played Sylvia Llewelyn Davies.

“She’s just such a lovely human being, just the most gracious performer, and just has the voice of an angel,” Morrison said. “I wanted to do this concert with her because I kind of miss hearing that voice that comes out of that body and that mouth, and just the spirit behind the voice. It’s really unique, and she just has such a gift.”

Morrison’s only complaint about the concert? As a big fan of the choir, he feels like an audience member himself, and wants to face the choir to hear them sing.

“I’m gonna be out facing the audience,” Morrison said. “I kind of want to turn around and have my back to the audience so I can hear them sing. I might have a moment of doing that, but who knows.”

On Sunday, July 22, Morrison and Kelly will also perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on the “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast.

If you go …

What: “Music for a Summer Evening” Pioneer Day Concert, featuring the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly

When: July 20 and 21, 8 p.m.

Where: LDS Conference Center, 60 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City

How much: Free, but tickets are required

Web: lds.org/church/events