OGDEN — Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a person whose body was found Monday in Ogden.

The body was recovered at 2600 Monroe Boulevard, said Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen. He did not say why police believe there may have been foul play.

The discovery comes a day after a woman's body was found in a canal in the business depot area of Ogden, near 1000 W. 600 North. An autopsy is underway. Police did not say whether they believe the earlier death was suspicious.

