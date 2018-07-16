Utah State’s Sindri Gudmundsson captured the javelin title with a throw of 77.01 meters on Saturday at the Icelandic Championships in Saudarkrokur, Iceland.

“This meet was pretty important to me because the last time I competed at the Icelandic Championships was in 2014 and I won, so I was hoping for another good meet,” said Gudmundsson, a native of Kopavogur, Iceland. “It was raining and cold, so I am very happy with a consistent competition.”

Earlier this summer, Gudmundsson finished in fourth place with a personal-best throw of 80.91 meters at the Jena Javelin Fest, which featured some of the best javelin throwers in the world, in Jena, Germany.

Gudmundsson will now prepare for the 2018 European Athletics Championships, which will be held Aug. 7-12, in Berlin, Germany. The finals of the javelin will take place on Thursday, Aug. 9.

“I am just going to get in some quality training and try to get the technique perfect,” Gudmundsson said. “From now until the European Championships, it is all about perfection and being focused.”