SANDY — Sandy's interim police chief has been chosen to lead the department for the long term.

Deputy Chief William O’Neal was among five finalists picked in a nationwide search, Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn announced Monday.

Bradburn said O'Neal has served Sandy for over 20 years, calling the interim chief "the best person" to lead the force.

"During the interview process, Chief O’Neal stood out for his innovative and forward-thinking ideas," Bradburn said in a statement, without going into detail. "He exemplified great leadership and has risen to the challenges placed on him as the interim police chief."

The mayor’s office reviewed more than 50 applications, and 15 were interviewed by a panel. The committee's top five picks sat down with Bradburn for an interview, according to the city.

His appointment is not final. It awaits approval from the Sandy City Council on Tuesday.

The city's former police chief, Kevin Thacker, was fired in April over concerns of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior, according to Bradburn. An internal investigation detailed unwanted touchingby hugging employees but found Thacker did not assault them.

In an email to his force, Thacker apologized, saying he never meant to offend them and that he's"a hugger."