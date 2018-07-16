SALT LAKE CITY — In a joint news conference with Salt Lake City Council members, Gov. Gary Herbert announced Monday a compromise for changes to the controversial Utah Inland Port Authority law and called a special session for Wednesday.

The governor said the special session will also address changes to 10 other bills, including sales tax policy.

The announcement comes days after the governor, state legislative leaders and members of the Salt Lake City Council met in a more than 2-hour closed-door meeting, negotiating changes to SB234.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski last week refused to endorse the negotiations, citing concerns with public transparency. Earlier this spring, the mayor was also participating in private negotiations with the governor for a special session, but those negotiations broke down.

Now after spending the last several weeks in their own negotiations with Herbert, Salt Lake City Council leaders endorsed a list of changes to SB234 as a compromise.

"We've turned over a new leaf," City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall said, adding that she looks forward to Wednesday's special session.

While Mendenhall said there are still some minor lingering concerns about the bill that may need to be addressed in the future, "the bulk of our concerns (about) boundary, land use board makeup have largely been addressed."

The three-page list of changes includes modifications to shrink the Utah Inland Port Authority's boundaries, clarify the port authority's land use appeal process, set aside 10 percent of tax increment for affordable housing, and place a 2 percent cap on tax increment to be used for port authority operation expenses, among other changes.

Herbert indicated Monday he would have liked to have Biskupski participate in the negotiations with the council, noting that she declined several invitations from both his office and the council.

"It's not a matter of do we need the mayor, it's we want the mayor," Herbert said. "We want to have all of us around the table."

Mendenhall said she hadn't heard from Biskupski about whether she'd be supportive.

This story will be updated throughout the day.