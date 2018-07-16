SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 16.

LDS Church, NAACP to launch new education and employment initiative

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the NAACP will work together to launch a new education and employment initiative around the East Coast this fall, according to the Deseret News.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Public Affairs Committee of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the decision at the 109th NAACP Annual Convention opening mass meeting.

"Our unified vision is not only equality of education and income," Elder Gerard told the Deseret News, "but, perhaps more importantly, equality of influence."

"It's still a relationship that is developing and in progress," Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP national board of directors, told the Deseret News. "We believe we should be in communication and partnership with any faith group on the issues on which we have common ground, and we have common ground with the LDS on equality, human rights and civility in public spaces. In all of those places, we can work together."

Read more.

UTA to change schedules

The Utah Transit Authority will make some changes to multiple schedules next month, according to the Deseret News.

The changes will affect ongoing schedules for TRAX, FrontRunner, bus and flex service in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Box Elder and Utah counties. They will take effect on Aug. 12.

Most changes will be minor but will improve reliability, according to the Deseret News.

Some changes will be major.

Read more about the schedules here.

France wins second World Cup

France secured its second World Cup title in 20 years Sunday with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

"I don't really realize yet what it is. The World Cup, it's a lot," France forward Antoine Griezmann said, according to The Associated Press. "I'm very proud of this team."

The World Cup final was full of theatrics. It featured an own goal, regular goals, fan protesters running across the field, and more.

Though France secured the victory, Croatia made two comebacks in the game.

"After the fourth goal came in, I started thinking it would be difficult to come from behind for the fourth or fifth time," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said, "I started hoping again, but it is very difficult to come back against opposition as difficult as France."

Read more.

Utah man runs marathon for 40th straight year

Jim Hubbard has never medaled during the Deseret News Marathon, but he plans to run against this year, according to the Deseret News.

Hubbard started running the marathon in 1979, when he entered the 26.2-mile race for the first time. This coming race on July 24 will be his 40th in a row.

Only Darryl Beardall, who ran 44 races, has run more than Hubbard, who said he continues to run because, simply, he likes it.

“Just doing it is what matters. You don’t have to beat everyone else, you just have to finish yourself. That’s your win,” he said. “I think running cures everything. The harder I exercise the faster my body responds to healing and recovery. And the mental side is huge. You can’t get too wound up or depressed because you’re too tired.”

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: