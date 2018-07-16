Once you're a Jazzman, you're always a Jazzman.

That's what Karl Malone said when asked why he was in Las Vegas to watch Utah’s summer league team. NBATV asked the Mailman to be a guest commentator and he was his usual entertaining self.

He dished on why this current Jazz team is playing so well (“They are a group of guys that like to play with each other. When they like each other, they go out and play hard and they pull for each other.”), why he continues to stay in shape (so he can fish and hunt), on his new businesses (cigars and motorsports), and on how grandchildren he has (seven).

The meandering conversation mostly focused on basketball and how the game has changed.

“I watch it sometimes, sometimes I don’t watch it,” said Malone, who is not a huge fan of analytics and so many 3-point shots. “(The) game is in a good place, but I think they force things too much. ... Tell me when they run a play. Who’s coaching? Tell me five coaches in the NBA. ... When is someone going to lift some weights around this place?

He was also asked what he would say to these summer league players:

“I would tell every young guy here: Work hard, leave it all out there, be respectful, Number one: Act like you love the game. It’s not a fashion show. Don’t play dirty, play hard. It will be over like that. You think you can play forever. Whatever you do, take care of your money. Because that last check — I don’t care if you make 30 million, your last check is your last check. Be around people you can trust without all these agendas and enjoy the moment.”

The Mailman is also not a fan of AUU basketball.

"I am so tired of AUU. It’s a money pit. It doesn't help the NBA. You can get a lot more finding a coach and having your child 1-on-1 instruction instead of that ball-hogging. What it’s telling you now is just, ‘Go dunk.’"

Mike Petke sorry for comments

Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke expressed his frustrations about some calls and the lack of transparency during RSL’s 3-2 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. His postgame rant where he asked why reporters couldn’t ask referees to explain their decisions and told MLS to fine him because he doesn’t care anymore.

On Sunday night he took to Twitter to apologize.

After 0 hours sleep last night and a long day, I have re-examined my comments after the game and I feel an apology is in order so here it is. I apologize to my organization, MLS, the supporters all around the league and my family FOR CURSING on air. — @petkemike (@petkemike) July 16, 2018

That was uncalled for and immature of me. It was in the heat of the moment and I will try not to let it happen again, no matter how worked up I get — @petkemike (@petkemike) July 16, 2018

Other links

• Rudy Gobert watched France win the World Cup on Sunday in his hometown.

• BYU quarterbacking legends Jim McMahon and Steve Young teamed up with former all-star pitcher David Wells on the golf course.

• It looks like SUU head football coach Demario Warren will be calling plays on defense next year.

And finally ...

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is up for the ESPYS’ Best Breakthrough Athlete.

It was a remarkable debut season for Donovan Mitchell. Here's why he's up for the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY:



(📍@Cadillac) pic.twitter.com/KG9NUgAc0c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 16, 2018

Mitchell is up against the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, tennis standout Sloane Stephens and Mitchell’s nemesis, Ben Simmons.

The award — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won it last year — will be announced during the broadcast of the ESPYS on Wednesday.