FARMINGTON — Ever since shooting a course-record-tying 61 in the first round, the Utah Championship has been Cameron Champ’s tournament to win.

Sure, he fell back a bit in Saturday’s third round and had a few tense moments Sunday afternoon, but in the end he took after his name in becoming the champ of the Web.com event at Oakridge Country Club

Champ’s four-round 260 total smashed the tournament record of 262 as he edged fast-charging Steven Ihm by one shot in winning the $126,000 first-prize check in the tournament presented by Zions Bank.

“I’m extremely excited,” Champ said after addressing the gallery at the 18th green and posing for numerous photos, including some with his family, which was on hand for his first Web.com Tour victory.

With the victory, Champ moved up to No. 3 on the money list with $249,991 in winnings, securing his spot on the PGA Tour next year. He had finished in the top 10 the previous four tournaments before coming to Utah.

“It’s crazy to think about seven weeks ago I was 70th on the money list and have had a good five-week stretch,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

The 23-year-old Champ, a native of Sacramento who played collegiately at Texas A&M before turning professional at the start of the year, was thrilled to have his first win come in Utah because he is a friend of Tony Finau, and the two share the same agent, Chris Armstrong.

“Being able to do this in Utah feels like it was meant to be,” he said.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Cameron Champ hugs his girlfriend Kennedy Barron after winning the 2018 Utah Championship at Oak Ridge Country Club in Farmington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

He began the day a stroke behind Jim Knous, but quickly took control. He birdied four of the first seven holes to grab a four-stroke lead and held off challenges by Ihm and Sam Burns, who finished third at 262.

“That’s the start I wanted,” Champ said. “I played my game plan, and down the stretch I had a big enough lead to where I could coast in.”

Ihm, a 26-year-old from Iowa, had survived a six-man playoff for one spot a month ago to get into a Web.com event and was playing in just his third event this week. By winning $75,600, he vaults from No. 142 to 47th on the money list and is in position to play in more Web.com events this year.

“It was just an awesome week,” Ihm said. “I’m excited with my persistence this week. I really gutted it out on the back to have a chance today and hopefully can take some momentum into next week.”

Ihm made things interesting just when it looked like Champ was going to cruise to victory. He made birdies at 12 and 13, an eagle at 15 and a birdie at 16 to go from 18-under to 23-under just like that. With Champ making bogey at No. 12, his lead was down to one until he made a birdie at No. 15.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Steven Ihm misses a birdie put on the 18th hole of the fourth and final round of the 2018 Utah Championship at Oak Ridge Country Club in Farmington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. With a score of -23, Ihm lost the tournament by one stroke to Cameron Champ.

At 18, Ihm had a great birdie chance, but his 10-footer slid by the right side. So it didn’t matter when Champ came to the final hole two groups later that he three-putted from 30 feet for bogey to win by one instead of two.

“I knew what was at stake coming down the stretch, that if I parred out I’d have it in the bag,” said Champ. “It’s probably the most stressful three holes I’ve played, but I was able stick it out and came out on top.”

Champ impressed everyone all week with his prodigious drives that sometimes topped 400 yards. He came into the tournament leading the Web.com Tour in driving distance at 337.0 yards, which is longer than the No. 1 player on the PGA Tour.

“I was just awestruck with how far he hits it," said his Sunday playing partner Knous. “I would call myself above average and he was 20-30 yards by me.”

Knous ended up in a tie for fourth with Erik Barnes at 263 after a 72 on Sunday.

Ogden’s Patrick Fishburn was trying to move up into the top 25 finishers after starting the day in a tie for 30th place, and he did it by shooting his third 67 of the week to finish at 15-under-par 269.

The 24-year-old former BYU golfer ended up in a tie for 24th place and earned $5,381. He’ll play this week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, since a top 25 finish on the Web.com Tour automatically puts golfers on to the next event without qualifying.

“Having all my friends and family here all week was a lot of fun,” said Fishburn. “They were very supportive. To have the crowds watch and cheer me on, it really meant a lot to me. I had an absolute blast.”

TOURNEY NOTES: Scott Pinckney, a native of Orem who moved to Arizona as a teenager, finished in the nine-way tie for 24th with Fishburn. … Tom Whitney, who earned the other local sponsor’s exemption, finished in a tie for 33rd place after a final-round 69 and just missed getting a spot in next week’s tournament. … The tournament will be back at Oakridge CC next year as the club has a four-year contract with the event that runs through 2020.