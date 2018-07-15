SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police arrested a man Sunday for impersonating an officer and threatening to kill two men he accused of living in the country illegally, according to a probable cause statement.

Jerred Martin Loftus, 41, of Eagle Mountain, was booked into the Utah County Jail early Sunday for investigation of impersonating an officer and aggravated assault after Saratoga Springs police responded to reports of an assault at Inlet Park, according to the statement.

Loftus was released shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after he posted $5,000 in bail, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

A man named Carlos told police he and his friend Daniel had been walking down a trail at Inlet Park when they were approached by Loftus and three other men when Loftus fbegan arguing with them, according to the probable cause statement.

"During the argument, Jerred accused the two of being illegal aliens and identified himself as a corrections officer," the statement said. "Carlos maintains Jerred stated he was armed with a firearm and threatened to kill Carlos and Daniel."

Carlos also told police Loftus threatened to "not only shoot him and Daniel, but would bury the two of them in the woods," the statement said.

Carlos told police he was afraid and believed Loftus would follow through with his threats, the statement said.

Carlos called police and Loftus fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving his truck at the park.

Carlos identified Loftus as the man who threatened him from a photo lineup, police said, leading to a search warrant for Loftus' truck.

Inside the truck, police found a gun belt, handgun and several magazines, charging documents state.

In an interview with police, Loftus admitted he told Carlos he "was at one time a correction officer," according to the probable cause statement, but he denied he threatened Carlos or Daniel with a firearm.