PANGUITCH — Panguitch officials placed residents under a boil order after the city's culinary water was contaminated by flooding this weekend.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office posted the boil order Sunday, advising residents to boil their water before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or other food preparation until the order is lifted.

The sheriff's office said the problem should be resolved within a week.

Panguitch's water supply was contaminated Saturday after a flash flood caused sediment and other toxins to run into the watershed and damage one of the spring collection boxes, allowing mud into the main water system, officials said.

The bacteria found in the water can make people sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems, the sheriff's office said.

Saturday, officials reported the city's tanks had been cleaned and were being refilled. Now, residents can drink the water — but only after boiling it, the sheriff's office said.

"We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water," the sheriff's office said.

Residents were encouraged to contact the Garfield County Sheriffs Office at 435-676-2678 if they needed more information.