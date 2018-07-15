VERNAL — A man is dead and a woman seriously injured after a shooting Saturday night, officials reported.

Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident, according to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. near 2425 W. 500 North in Vernal at the Canyon Villas Townhouses, the sheriff's office reported.

Witnesses said the shooting started with a family fight between the man and a woman in their home, deputies said. When deputies arrived, they found the woman, who had been shot several times, in a neighbor's home.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had ran to the neighbors home and was knocking on the door asking for help when the man followed her and shot her multiple times as the neighbor was opening the door, the sheriff's office reported.

The man then went back to his home, where deputies later found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was taken to Ashley Regional Medical Center with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. She was later flown by a medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not identify the deceased man.

Help for victims of domestic violence is available from a 24/7 hotline: 1-800-897-5465 and at udvc.org.