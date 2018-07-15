Patrons brave the mid-July heat to check out vintage cars during the Utah Media Group's 4th Annual Utah Rides Car and Bike Show in West Valley City on Sunday. The event featured classic cars, new cars, custom builds, truck and bikes, as well as food vendors, performances and face painting for the kids. Proceeds from the show will be used to help veterans. According to KSL's Brett Benson, drier air has moved into much of northern and central Utah, leading to mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures. A weak storm will brush northern Utah Monday night into Tuesday but temperatures will remain in the high 90s for the rest of the week.

