HILDALE — Two juveniles were hospitalized in critical condition and five others were injured Saturday after a crash involving a utility task vehicle and an SUV, police reported.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Uzona Avenue and Mulberry Street on the west edge of Hildale, Colorado City-Hildale Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said.

At the time of the crash, five juveniles were riding in the utility vehicle, a John Deere Gator, driving north on Mulberry Street, which is an unpaved road, Barlow said. The chief didn't provide specific information about the juveniles, such as their ages.

When the UTV came to the intersection, it should have stopped but didn't, Barlow said, and an SUV driving west on Uzona Avenue, a paved road, hit the UTV, throwing all five juveniles from the vehicle. None of the juveniles were wearing helmets, the chief said.

Two of the juveniles were transported to a hospital in critical condition, Barlow said. The other three were transported to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Of three people in the SUV, two were transported to a hospital with injuries, but Barlow said he didn't know their condition.

Hildale police and Hurricane Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash, Barlow said.