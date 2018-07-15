WEST VALLEY CITY — A police officer shot a man Sunday morning after authorities say he rammed his car into a patrol vehicle before fleeing to a family member's home, where he barricaded himself and made threats while wielding a knife.

It's the second time the man has been involved in an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City, police say.

The man, Ricardo Jose Lopez, 28, has since been released from a hospital where his gunshot wound was treated and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on investigation of several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

The incident began after an officer saw a person driving recklessly near 3500 S. Decker Lake Drive at about 6:10 a.m., Vainuku said.

"This person was driving so recklessly that at one point they almost rolled the SUV they were driving," Vainuku said.

But when the officer tried to pull the SUV over, the driver veered around and "actually headed their vehicle straight toward the officer's vehicle," Vainuku said. The officer was able to somewhat dodge the SUV, but the back of the patrol car was clipped by the SUV, Vainuku said.

As the offer flipped around and began pursuing the SUV, the chase turned onto 3500 South and then onto Schaffer Lane, a dead-end street east of Redwood Road. At the end of the dead end, Vainuku said Lopez jumped out of the SUV and ran inside a home, where Lopez's family members lived.

"The family inside of the home came outside, reported (Lopez) is a family member of theirs and he was inside the house making threats against police officers and against himself and that he was armed with a knife," Vainuku said.

Officers then surrounded the home and a SWAT team responded to try and negotiate with Lopez, Vainuku said. When negotiations weren't successful, officers released pepper spray into the house.

Lopez then came out of the home "armed with a knife and he attempted to engage our officers," Vainuku said.

Officers tried to use a Taser on the man, but "that did not have the desired effect," Vainuku said. One officer then shot at Lopez, striking him with at least one bullet in the torso.

Lopez was then taken to a hospital and eventually released and taken to the jail. No officers were injured, Vainuku said.

The Unified Police Department is handling the investigation of the incident, Vainuku said.

Lopez has an extensive violent criminal history, Vainuku said, noting that Sunday he had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and that he had previously been involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2016. Later that year, the detective who shot Lopez was cleared after the shooting was found to be legally justified.

"Would we like not to encounter people over and over again? Absolutely," Vainuku said. "But at the end of the day, it's our job to keep the peace whether its someone who has committed a crime once or a dozen times."