WEST JORDAN — A 46-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Old Bingham Highway late Saturday, police said.

According to West Jordan Police Sgt. Dan Roberts, Luciano Lopez, 46, was driving south on the highway at about 11 p.m. when he failed to make a turn near 8550 South.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Roberts said. Police suspect speed may have been a factor, he said.

The Old Bingham Highway was closed from 8000 South to 8600 South while officers responded to the crash.