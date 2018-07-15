PROVO — Nearly 18 months after being moved from wide receiver to tight end, junior Moroni Laulu-Pututau still has never played a down in a game at his new position.

That’s because he suffered a season-ending foot injury last Aug. 23, days before the 2017 season-opener against Portland State.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” Laulu-Pututau said. “It changed a lot of things.”

Not only did he miss the entire 2017 campaign, but he was held out of spring practices as well.

Now, Laulu-Pututua said he's back and ready to play again.

It’s the busiest offseason I’ve seen, and it's been one of the most productive and efficient. Moroni Laulu-Pututau

“I’m 100 percent. I feel good,” he said during BYU Media Day festivities on June 22. “I’m working hard. A lot of hours in the training room. I’m fully cleared. I’m so excited. It’s been almost a year. I’m just hungry. To come back to play is exciting. I’m running routes. Nothing crazy, going smooth, trying to get ready for fall camp.”

Laulu-Pututau will join freshman All-American Matt Bushman, senior JJ Nwigwe and freshman Dallin Holker in the tight end group.

For now, Joe Tukuafu, who was expected to be a contributor this season after redshirting last year, is not listed on the roster.

Which makes Laulu-Pututau’s return even more crucial.

“It’s nice to have him back. We really needed him last season,” Nwigwe said of Laulu-Pututau. “He means a lot to the tight end group and to our team.”

Tight end is expected to be an important part of the offense that first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is installing.

“It’s a really big role. They’re doing great things with us,” Laulu-Pututau said. “Matt was a freshman All-American. JJ brings a different skill set to the position. We’re all good at different things. From what I’ve seen from the coaches, they’re putting us in position to succeed.”

Nwigwe, a converted offensive lineman, shines as a blocker and has worked hard at becoming a better pass-catcher.

“He’s looking good,” Laulu-Pututau said of Nwigwe. “He’s saying he’s learned from us, but everything about the run game, in the film room, all the clips are of JJ in his run blocking and pass blocking. He brings a lot to our group.”

While Laulu-Pututau hasn’t played in a game since 2016 — he caught 27 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore that year — he has stayed involved, attending meetings and practices and working to get healthy.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News BYU tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau poses for a photo at the school's indoor practice facility in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Last season, Laulu-Pututau could only watch helplessly as injuries piled up throughout the team and the Cougars limped to a 4-9 campaign.

“It wasn’t just me that got injured. When a guy goes down, it hurts the whole team,” he said. “Those injuries played a big part in the season.”

Because the offense struggled so much a year ago, there is a sense of urgency heading into the 2018 season.

“This is my third offense, my third offensive coordinator I’ve played for,” Laulu-Pututau said. “I’ve seen and learned from multiple position coaches. It’s the busiest offseason I’ve seen, and it's been one of the most productive and efficient. It’s great. We’re making so much progress already. We’ll go into fall camp already months of where we would have been.”

Last year’s dismal offensive performance has provided plenty of motivation for this year. The focus now is to look ahead, not at the past.

“It’s in the back of our minds as motivation, but honestly, that’s behind us,” he said. “We realize that it’s a new year and a new era and we’re going to do great things. I don’t see that bad taste having any effect on us. It’s just motivation and looking forward.”