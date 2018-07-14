AP
FILE: Utah Jazz's Georges Niang passes the ball during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Related Links

After a back-and-forth battle, the Utah Jazz came up short in the second round of Saturday’s NBA Summer League game against the Memphis Grizzlies, 92-86.

Comment on this story

Jazz signee Georges Niang led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Former Louisville guard Trey Lewis added 16 points and Jazz two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long posted 14 points and five dimes.

Memphis lottery pick Jaren Jackson Jr. swatted seven shots and had nine points and nine boards while Jevon Carter went off for 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

With the loss, the Jazz are now eliminated from Summer League action.

Utah finished 2-3 in Las Vegas and 2-1 in Salt Lake City.

Eric Woodyard
Eric Woodyard Eric Woodyard is a Deseret News sports writer covering the Utah Jazz.
Add a comment