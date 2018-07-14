After a back-and-forth battle, the Utah Jazz came up short in the second round of Saturday’s NBA Summer League game against the Memphis Grizzlies, 92-86.

Jazz signee Georges Niang led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Former Louisville guard Trey Lewis added 16 points and Jazz two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long posted 14 points and five dimes.

Memphis lottery pick Jaren Jackson Jr. swatted seven shots and had nine points and nine boards while Jevon Carter went off for 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

With the loss, the Jazz are now eliminated from Summer League action.

Utah finished 2-3 in Las Vegas and 2-1 in Salt Lake City.