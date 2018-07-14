MINNEAPOLIS — It was an all-too-familiar night for Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium despite two late goals by Joao Plata. It was RSL’s eighth loss in 10 games on the road this season.

It was also eerily similar to last year’s loss at Minnesota. In 2017, RSL and MU were tied 1-1 until the Loons scored goals in the 52nd, 62nd and 68th minutes on their way to a 4-2 victory. With the game tied 0-0 on Saturday, the Loons scored goals in the 52nd, 62nd and 68th minutes.

The first goal was the most controversial.

While battling for a ball, United striker Darwin Quintero extended his arm, pushing Justin Glad to the ground. Quintero then found Ibson with a simple cross for the goal.

VAR officials decided to not ask the center referee to review the goal despite RSL head coach Mike Petke’s protests. The furious Petke was soon sent to the locker room.

Petke first refused to comment on the play during the postgame broadcast on KMYU, only to return and criticize the VAR officials and MLS.

“Maybe the guy in the booth, wherever ... he is, watching this maybe he was watching 'The Simpsons' at the same time. I don’t know. I have no idea, but it’s not good enough to me.”

Mike Petke goes on another classic rant against MLS referees after @RealSaltLake's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWwjoBhw77 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 15, 2018

Quintero soon doubled Minnesota’s lead with an impressive chip over Nick Rimando. Miguel Ibarra quickly added a third goal — and that ended up being the game-winner.

RSL did show some life late when Plata combined with Albert Rusnak on a free kick in the 77th minute to cut the lead to 3-1. The 5-foot-3 forward fought off a bump from a United defender in the 85th minute to head home a cross from Brooks Lennon and make it a one-goal game. Justin Glad had a free header in stoppage time, but it was easily saved by Bobby Shuttleworth.

“I thought we were organized (in the first half),” Petke said. “We did enough to get a result tonight.”

RSL’s 4-3-3 formation was familiar but had a big surprise at center forward.

Damir Kreilach, usually a midfielder, got the surprise start at striker on Saturday. He had a glorious opportunity in the 38th minute when Brooks Lennon’s cross found him all alone at the top of the goal box, but his header went over the bar. Just seven minutes later, Lennon found him again, but this shot was right at Shuttleworth. In all, RSL outshot United 5-2 in the first half.

“We should have gone into halftime two goals up,” Beckerman said.

RSL only has four points on the road this season, losing 11 of last 14 matches on the road.

“We’re going to look at the negative and the positive and look to improve,” Beckerman said. “We did alright, we hung in there and we will be better for it.”

TURF’S UP: Rusnak and Beckerman are not fans of the artificial turf at TCF Bank Stadium.

“It’s one of the worst surfaces I’ve played on,” Rusnak said of the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ home field on the TV broadcast at halftime.

“This is a tough place to play, it’s about as amateur you get,” Beckerman said. “It’s MLS 1.0 playing ... on this garbage turf.”

IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY: While battling for a loose ball on the touchline, RSL’s Stephen “Sunny” Sunday tangled with Loons head coach Adrian Heath. Sunny stopped in frustration as the ball stayed in play, but later, after RSL won the ball back, smiled as he shook hands with Heath.