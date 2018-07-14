AMERICAN FORK — A man is dead after he was hit by a FrontRunner train Friday night, according to a Utah Transit Authority spokesman.

Delwin Laughridge, 53, was hit by a train at the American Fork FrontRunner Station, 782 W. 200 South, shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Carl Arky, UTA spokesman, confirmed Saturday the death is not believed to be a suicide, and Laughridge, who is from American Fork, may have been distracted. According to Arky, the conductor sounded the train's horn, but Laughridge appeared to be stumbling and had his back turned.

Trains through the area were diverted while police responded to the accident.