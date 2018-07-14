PANGUITCH — Residents are being asked not to drink or use any culinary water, as it has been contaminated following a storm.

Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins said the water is murky and muddy and unusable.

High potential contamination levels were detected at the city's water source on Saturday after a flash flood caused sediment and other toxins to run into the watershed and damage one of the spring collection boxes, allowing mud into the main water system. The levels exceed the short-term dosage level for human consumption, according to the sheriff's office.

Perkins said water should not be used in food, for brushing teeth, showering or drinking.

Bottled water is available at the sheriff's office and the city park. One case of water per household is also available at Silver Eagle, 575 S. Center Street, in Panguitch. Officials are working to clean the water tanks and lines and are hoping to raise the alarm level to a boil order by Saturday evening.

Updates will be posted as they become available.