We are running out of water. We live in a desert, and yet we insist on planting and maintaining lush, green lawns and plants that need large amounts of water. Nearly everywhere in the Wasatch Front, water is being poured into lawns with the gutters full of the runoff. Our area is booming with new people and construction, but we don't seem concerned about where the water is going to come from for all of this growth. We need solutions, or we just may run out of water. A simple solution could include regulations prohibiting traditional lawns for all new construction. Since we live in a desert, requiring xeriscape landscaping, including native drought-resistant plants, could cut our water usage substantially. Homeowners with existing grass lawns could be offered encouragements, such as tax incentives, reduced water rates, etc., to convert to xeriscaping. If done properly, xeriscaping is attractive and very water-efficient.

Dave Barker

West Valley City