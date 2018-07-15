Utah Rep. Mia Love and her two-time political opponent, Doug Owens, are modeling effective bipartisan collaboration in safeguarding and promoting Utah’s natural resources, demonstrating that protecting the environment and growing the economy are not incompatible interests.

Utah has a clear comparative advantage in attracting new businesses and workers to the state: Its unparalleled landscape and an abundance of outdoor recreational activities make a happy home for many. However, bipartisan collaboration is needed to both protect Utah’s natural resources, ensuring the viability of these sports, and promote the state’s most valuable assets beyond its borders.

Utah’s recreational activities — including skiing, boating, climbing and hiking — enhance citizens’ well-being while presenting an economic boon to the state. According to a report on Utah tourism released in 2014, if recreational tourism to the state were an export, it would be the state’s second-largest at $7.5 billion, just “behind primary metals” and significantly “ahead of computers and electronics.” Yet this statistic fails to capture the intangible value of the landscape as a compelling pull factor for businesses. One study reported in the Deseret News recently found 55 percent of business leaders surveyed in Utah said the state’s public lands “helped attract high-quality employees and good jobs to the state.”

Safeguarding Utah’s natural resources must be a priority for both local government and state representatives — one that transcends party affiliation and inspires bipartisan collaboration. Unfortunately, environmental protection in Utah too often results in hotly contested political battles instead of elevated conversations about stewardship, sustainability and the needs of local citizens.

Both Love and Owens agree, despite their different policy positions, that Utah’s landscape is a precious resource, which is why they are partnering to promote Utah’s recreational activities as an economic resource for the state.

"Regardless of politics, we can all agree on the importance of Utah's outdoors as a pillar of our economy," Owens said. "Good jobs are coming to Utah because of the outdoors."

Through this partnership, Love and Owens are proving both ends of the political spectrum do care about environmental issues and that both sides have viable solutions that can work together for the benefit of Utahns. Their collaboration offers a timely and impressive example for navigating the difficult political battles facing the Utah delegation in Congress.

State lawmakers should likewise recognize and follow this bipartisan model. The Love and Owens approach clearly demonstrates that stewardship of the land, needs of local economies and funding for education and business interests can all be included in a thoughtful consideration of strategies to maximize Utah’s opportunities, preserve local and national treasures and provide wise stewardship of natural resources.

As we noted this week regarding Utah’s economy, the state has enjoyed exceptional growth following the 2008 recession, and some executives are wary of a coming bear market. Love and Owens are placing emphasis where it should be: leveraging Utah’s existing resources to draw increased investment in the state’s economy, ensuring Utah’s bull market continues to increase the quality of life for all Utahns. This kind of bipartisan cooperation is one more thing Utah should foster and export — it will keep companies from across the country and around the world coming to Utah — an effort both parties should support.