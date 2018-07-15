It seems Logan Canyon has become the new I-80 for heavy and double-trailer trucking to Wyoming. I travel there from Salt Lake City several times a month, and in the past eight years, the heavy truck traffic on this narrow, winding road has more than quadrupled.

A week ago, I encountered 22 of these lumbering monsters in the canyon, and eight more heading up 400 North in Logan. Every year, at least one is found overturned on a sharp curve, as this road was not built for such long, heavy vehicles. And that doesn't even address the unsafe conditions created for lengthy lines of impatient passenger and recreational vehicles trapped behind them. When this happened years ago in Provo Canyon, we had the weight of Sundance and Robert Redford behind the changes. What will it take for Bear Lake?

Maureen Gale

Sandy