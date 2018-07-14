I am sure Sen. Mike Lee cares deeply about rural Utah, but his attempts to gut the Antiquity Act are all about helping corporate mining and fossil fuel interests, not serving the needs of farmers and ranchers.

Sen. Lee's Protect Utah’s Rural Economy, or PURE, Act wouldn't dramatically change the lives and livelihoods of everyday Utahns. What it would do is open up more of the state's precious public lands to corporate interests who are salivating over the profit they can dig out of the ground, no matter the wreckage they leave behind. Just look at what's happening in Grand Staircase-Escalante, where a Canadian mining company, Glacier Lake Resources, is already moving in on the land with little regard for the impact on the natural environment.

A more sustainable management of our natural resources would benefit all Utahns. That means an approach that protects precious areas like Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments, while still allowing farmers and ranchers access to the many acres of land outside the monuments and other protected areas. This sort of approach could lead to a diversified rural economy, one where tourism and agriculture can coexist side by side.

My fiance and I have traveled all over Utah, exploring the canyon country of Grand Staircase, camping up on Cedar Mesa in Bears Ears and just recently rafting down the San Juan River over the Fourth of July. What makes Utah great is this land, its people and the special, caring relationship so many Utahns and Native Americans have for the world around them. Together, we can truly protect Utah, not hand it over to corporate interests who have little care for the public good.

Jamie Henn

Salt Lake City