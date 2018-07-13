At least in terms of playing time, it was a good day for locals at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

Playing in their final contests in Sin City, former American Fork, Salt Lake Community College and University of Utah big man Tyler Rawson, former Pleasant Grove guard C.J. Wilcox and former BYU star Kyle Collinsworth all played at least 17 minutes for their respective squads.

Rawson played a team-high 30 minutes for the Orlando Magic, which was the only one of the three to lose Friday, as it fell 87-85 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rawson scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-8 from behind the 3-point line. He added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Wilcox also notched a team-high in minutes, playing 26 as his Indiana Pacers cruised past the Brooklyn Nets, 116-79. Wilcox scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting (6-of-8 from behind the 3-point line) and had two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Collinsworth rounded things out by scoring two points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 17 minutes as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards, 96-92.

Former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson was the lone local whose team played Friday who did not suit up thanks to the injury he suffered in the New Orleans Pelicans' Las Vegas opener last weekend. The Pelicans, too, concluded play on Friday, by falling to the New York Knicks 102-83.

After beating the Magic on Thursday, the Utah Jazz advanced to the second round of tournament play in Las Vegas, where they'll face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.