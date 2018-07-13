LAS VEGAS — Georges Niang is not only handling business on the court in Las Vegas this week, he’s also doing it off the court.

The former Iowa State star agreed to a three-year, $5 million deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday to end his restricted free agency, according to a Deseret News source.

The source also confirmed that the first year of the deal is guaranteed, with trigger dates each year during which the figures can be guaranteed.

“I am so excited,” Niang told the Deseret News. “I had such a great experience learning and developing here last year. I’m so excited to continue it here in Utah with the Jazz organization.”

Niang received Utah Jazz Summer League honors for his stellar play in Salt Lake City from July 2 to 5 and is currently on the Jazz’s NBA Summer League roster in Sin City, where he’s averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while displaying his versatility.

He signed a two-way contract with the Jazz and Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League last season but is expected to compete for a roster spot this year.

“He’s an NBA roster player for sure,” said Jazz Summer League head coach Alex Jensen.