SALT LAKE CITY — A “Downton Abbey” movie is officially on the way.

Focus Features announced Friday that a film based on the show, which aired on PBS before ending in 2015, will bring the story back to audiences.

“Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer,” the tweet read.

The historical drama follows a wealthy English family and its servants in the early decades of the 20th century. It ran for six seasons on ITV in the UK and PBS in the U.S.

The show received 15 Primetime Emmy awards and 69 nominations.

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," producer Gareth Neame said in a statement, CNN reported. "(Series creator Julian Fellowes') script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival's hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen."

Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and the rest of the principal cast are expected to return for the new film.

Fellowes, who wrote the original series, is also writing the film’s screenplay, according to The Guardian.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” commented Peter Kujawski, the head of Focus Features, which will distribute the movie, in a press release, according to USA Today. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and (producer) Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen."

Joanne Froggatt, who played maid Anna Bates on the show, shared a tweet celebrating the show.

Fans of the show are welcoming its return, according to BBC.

