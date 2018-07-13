FARMINGTON — For the past six years, Web.com has been the umbrella sponsor of the PGA “Triple-A” Tour and is known throughout the country because of its affiliation with the PGA’s developmental Tour.

Web.com is the fifth sponsor of the tour, which began in 1990 as the Ben Hogan Tour and was also sponsored by Nike, Buy.com and Nationwide Insurance. Web.com took over sponsorship from Nationwide in June of 2012 and has a 10-year contract.

But what is the Web.com anyway?

It’s a company based in Jacksonville, Florida with more than 3 million customers that helps small businesses be successful through marketing, building websites and setting up websites.

According to senior vice president Michael Young, who travels to most of the Web.com events as a liaison with the Tour, the name recognition for his business has grown from less than 1 percent to 60 percent as a result of its affiliation with the PGA Tour.

Young said the relationship with his company and the PGA Tour is good because approximately 70 percent of the sponsors at Web.com Tour events are small businesses, which is what his company serves.

At each week’s tournament, a “small business of the year” award is given to a local company and presented on the final day of the tournament. The finalists are chosen through online voting and this year’s two finalists are Bagley Ice and Carbonics and Beehive Sports and Social Club.