"SUSPECT," by Clair M. Poulson, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 224 pages (f)

Detective Royce Fleming has never gotten over the fact that his ex-wife suddenly left him and their infant son, giving him custody of 7-year-old Tommy. Convinced that he did something to drive Mayra away, Royce hasn't been able to commit to another relationship out of fear that he'll do it again.

Provided by Covenant Communications Clair M. Poulson is the author of "Suspect."

Ellerie is a victim of horrific abuse at the hands of her husband, Darien. The abuse is so bad that Ellerie loses her unborn daughter — on the same night that Darien's dead body is discoved in a field in Vernal.

Royce meets Ellerie, who are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, when she walks into the Vernal Police Station to report her husband missing. Unbeknownst to Ellerie, Royce has just returned from the crime scene. However, verifying it's Darien is problematic. It isn't possible to make a positive ID through fingerprints because the body has been left with no fingers. To further complicate matters, Darien has an identical twin named Donald.

The suspects arrive right and left. Darien made a lot of people angry and seemingly had no friends. Royce's past also shows up, as his ex-wife and her new hot-shot lawyer husband decide they want Tommy.

The relationships highlighted between Royce and four different women are not entirely believable. In particular, the relationship with Ellerie seems forced. The crime writing itself is the best part, and since the author used to serve as the Duchesne County sheriff, it is believable.

The novel is free from profanity, but centers on sensitive subjects of domestic abuse and murder. There is some described violence, including the murder victim's condition and a scene of abuse. Some parts of the storyline may be tough to read.