FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — State fire officials on Friday noted recent rain has helped firefighters increase containment of the devastating Dollar Ridge Fire.

The blaze burning near Strawberry Reservoir was 60 percent contained and has burned 56,726 acres as of Friday, according to state fire officials. The fire destroyed 74 homes and damaged six more. Additionally, 131 camp and 81 utility trailers, 158 sheds and 25 vehicles have been declared total losses.

Fire crews focused on the south side of the fire Friday.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., community members can tour fire camps in the area to "see how firefighters live." Those interested can meet at an information kiosk at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds, 379 S. Center Street, officials said.