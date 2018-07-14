Sen. Mike Lee wrote an opinion article on July 11 promoting his bill (the PURE Act), which alters current land designation policy in Utah. No doubt the questions of land use policy are complex, and the history of the issues start long before today’s Utahns were born. Many of Sen. Lee’s points have merit and are worth healthy discussion. At the same time, his opinion article ignores the voices of many Native American Utahns.

Sen. Lee stated that, “in 2016, after an extensive campaign by well-funded out-of-state environmental activists, President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument.” This statement almost imperceptibly sets up a false dichotomy of us (Utahns) vs. them (environmentalists, Washington politicians, the other). This is a problem because it erases Native Utahns and presupposes that only those outside of Utah sought the designation of Bears Ears.

In fact, Native Utahns had been working for seven years prior to 2016 trying to establish protections for Bears Ears and the surrounding areas. These efforts were largely ignored by Utah’s elected officials, as is documented in the “Proposal to President Barack Obama for the Creation of Bears Ears National Monument” (see Exhibit One in the Formal Proposal Document)). This systematic exclusion left the Bears Ears Coalition with the Antiquities Act as their only means of establishing protections for Bears Ears. It was only after years of grass-roots efforts on the part of Utah Diné Bikéyah, and the larger Bears Ears Coalition, that those “out-of-state, environmental activists” got involved.

So, my questions are these: Are Native Americans not also rural Utahns? Do they not also deserve to preserve their family history and places of worship? Do they not deserve a “healthy community whose future is determined by local residents — not their self-styled betters”?

Mitchell Skidmore

Seattle, Washington