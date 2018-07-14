President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday under the shadow of new indictments handed down against 12 Russian intelligence officers for crimes connected with attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The president already has said he intends to raise questions about Russian meddling. The concern ought to be with how forcefully he will do so, and whether he will impress on the Russian leader the serious nature of crimes against elections in the world’s most important democracy.

That is now imperative.

Naturally, these latest indictments by special counsel Robert Mueller quickly became political fodder in Washington. For whatever reason, Democrats, and the campaign of Hillary Clinton, were the targets of the alleged wrongdoing. It’s not surprising that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would call for the president to cancel the meeting with Putin.

Given global realities, and the need to secure Russian influence in dealing with North Korea, a cancellation would be counterproductive. But the indictments ought to lend a note of anger and indignation to the president's approach to his Russian counterpart, even if the allegations are politically sensitive for a president who theoretically might have profited from them. Few things in a democracy are more important than safeguarding public faith in its elections.

The indictments are against 12 members of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency. They allegedly hacked their way into Clinton’s campaign-related computers, as well as computers at the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, using stolen passwords and logins. They then reportedly stole sensitive information and released it to the public — the memorable “stolen emails” — at an opportune time during the election season.

It’s important to remember that evidence of Russian involvement in election systems was known months before the election. In August 2016, the FBI sent a “flash alert” to election officials from coast to coast, warning them of hacking attempts. Hackers allegedly had stolen the records of 200,000 registered voters in Illinois.

The Obama administration used a hotline to the Kremlin to express concerns over these allegations. The worry at the time was that Russia could steal and alter the records of registered voters in strategic precincts, who might show up on Election Day and find out they no longer were registered.

But such a scheme likely would be too cumbersome in the United States, where elections are conducted mainly on county levels. Instead, Mueller and other intelligence agencies have uncovered evidence that Russian entities and operatives focused more on using social media to impersonate Americans and influence people, often through false claims about politicians — the original meaning of the phrase “fake news.”

Now we see evidence that this scheme went beyond fake social media posts to the alleged theft and dissemination of information damaging to a presidential candidate.

The White House responded to the latest indictments by noting the lack of evidence that anyone involved in Trump’s campaign was aware of the scheme and that no evidence exists to suggest the plan changed the election’s outcome.

Those comments miss the point. A foreign nation apparently has devoted resources and considerable energy in a scheme intended to undermine a U.S. presidential election. Intent is all that matters.

President Trump needs to show in no uncertain terms that this intrusion will not be tolerated and back it up with the threat of retribution if necessary.