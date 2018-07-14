While I certainly don't understand all the details of the inland port, it seems to me that Salt Lake City leaders are far more concerned about something that they never would have done anything with than they are with trashy, weedy lots; vacant lots and buildings; old abandoned structures along the freeway, etc. After driving in from the airport a few years ago, a business associate said that the main artery from the west into the city is sure an ugly, desolate ride. SLC has a long way to go to beautify its freeway interchanges, entrances to the city and blight in an otherwise very clean and nice city. I admired the beautiful desert landscape of the freeway interchanges in St. George as I drove through this week. Let's put aside the politics and clean up our own backyards (or front yards) first. And while we're at it, let's make sure the Inland Port Authority doesn't turn into another UTA fiasco, with leaders who are conflicted in their interests and less than fully forthcoming in their disclosures.

Gary Chandler

South Jordan