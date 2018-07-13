I was crossing the street on my bike recently when a driver came up to the cross walk to stop, but he was unaware that his car was rolling past the lines and headed into my bike because he had his face down looking into a phone.

I waved and tried to get his attention, but it was impossible. He had a white hat on backwards and was driving an awesome car. I wonder if he even knows how utterly stupid he appeared to all the others watching this scene.

Distraction is a disease and an addiction. If you have it, get help immediately.

Jon Burton

Salt Lake City